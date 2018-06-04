Child was not breathing at a Rock Hill pool. Police, others rushed in to help.

A Rock Hill police officer and other emergency officials came to the rescue of a 2-year-old boy who had been in a pool Sunday evening, police said.

The name and condition of the boy was not available Monday.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at a community pool on Scarlet Oak Drive, a Rock Hill Police Department report showed. Both EMS officials and police were dispatched.





Officer Berlin Gipson arrived first and ran to the pool area of the neighborhood where he took over chest compression of the child who was not breathing, police said. The child had been in the pool with family, police said.

When a second officer and EMS arrived Gipson "picked up the child in his arms and sprinted to the ambulance," the report stated. EMS officials then took over treatment.

Gipson and another officer then escorted the ambulance to Piedmont Medical Center, the report stated.

All Rock Hill officers are trained in CPR and Gipson acted quickly, said Capt. Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the police department.





"That's what we do on these kind of scenes, render aid as soon as we can," Bollinger said.