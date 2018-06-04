Train carrying tons of soybeans derails in Lancaster County. Here’s what we know

A train carrying tons of soybeans derailed in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials said.
No one was injured when seven cars of the train went off the tracks west of Lancaster, off West Meeting Street, around 3:30 p.m., said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff‘s Office.
They’re was no public safety or traffic concerns on or near the tracks that run parallel with S.C. 9, Barfield said.
The Lancaster and Chester Railway train was heading from Kershaw to Chester with its cargo when several of the cars derailed.
There was no hazardous materials concern, said Darren Player of Lancaster County Emergency Management and Lancaster County Fire & Rescue.
Player said all the material, “inert agricultural products,” pose no threat to the water supply or potential threat to the environment.
The tracks are specific to the company and runs between Lancaster County depots and Chester County sites, said Barfield. No other train traffic is expected to be affected, Barfield said.
L& C Railway is investigating the derailment and cleanup is underway, officials said.
