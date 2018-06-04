Carowinds bumper car erupts in flames, and a dad captures it on video

Bumper car catches fire at Carowinds park A bumper car caught on fire at Carowinds amusement park on Monday, June 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Passengers had already left the car and no one was reported injured. Scott Spainhour via Storyful ×

