Carowinds bumper car erupts in flames, and a dad captures it on video

A bumper car caught fire at the Carowinds theme park on Monday, and a dad caught it on video.
Scott Spainhour's video shows a Carowinds worker dousing the flames with an extinguisher, sending billowing smoke at spectators.
Children watching the fire from behind a gate lunge backward as the smoke rushes toward them, the video shows.
"Current situation at Carowinds!" Spainhour posted on Facebook with his video.
The bumper car caught fire around 12:30 p.m. at the Dog'ems ride, Observer news partner WBTV reported. The rider left the car before the fire and was not hurt, according to the station.
The ride was inspected and soon "resumed normal operations," according to WBTV.
Spainhour was watching his children, who were in other bumper cars, when the flames erupted, TV station WNCN reported. Spainhour lives in Concord, according to his Facebook page.
"Nothing I’d ever expect, but (you) never know when something like this could ever happen," Spainhour told WNCN.
Social media reacted with good humor, given that no one was hurt.
"Should have gone to the lake," David Pierce posted.
"That's what I said," Spainhour joked in reply.
"It's too early for Scarowinds," Emily Danielle Hull posted, referring to the annual Halloween event at Carowinds.
Replied Spainhour: "That's just a preshow."
