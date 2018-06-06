'One of the finest' YMCA sites is coming to Indian Land

Indian Land isn't just getting a YMCA. Organizers say it's getting a world-class one.





"Once complete, this location will offer Carolinians one of the finest YMCA campuses in the country, with amenities that include a climate-controlled walking track, gymnasium, indoor pool, after-school childcare center, athletic fields and more," said Frank "Moe" Bell, Upper Palmetto YMCA CEO.

"In addition, fundraising efforts will begin soon, allowing construction of a state-of-the-art water park," Bell said.

The CrossRidge Center and Upper Palmetto signed an agreement for the YMCA to buy more than 15 acres.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

CrossRidge is a 170-acre development off U.S. 521, between intersections at S.C. 160 and South Dobys Bridge Road from Fort Mill. The YMCA will anchor CrossRidge, which will have a business park, gated residential community and retail and outdoor spaces.

"We could not be happier to welcome the YMCA to Indian Land," said Ben Cerullo, COO of CrossRidge Center. "As the anchor of CrossRidge Center, the Y perfectly complements our vision to create a live-work-play community."

Groundbreaking should come this fall. The new YMCA is expected to be complete in 2020.

Cerullo said from the beginning, his group had the goal of building a "beautiful and functional campus that would serve people throughout greater Lancaster County." They have provided soccer fields, a school auditorium and meeting space for neighbors toward that end, he said.

"We know that the YMCA will be a first-class project and a credit to Lancaster County," Cerullo said. "It will offer area residents and businesses a health and wellness complex that will be second to none."

Bell said the announcement is exciting for his organization, but more so for the people of the community.

"Lancaster County is experiencing unprecedented growth," he said. "We felt that it was the right time to build an extensive YMCA campus to serve families throughout the region."

The site is not far from another YMCA venture.

The Upper Palmetto YMCA is managing the recreation complex on Tom Hall Street that switched owners June 1 from Leroy Springs & Co. to the town of Fort Mill. Upper Palmetto also partnered with the Clover school district in recent years on the aquatic center in Lake Wylie.

Upper Palmetto has 14 sites in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Lake Wylie and elsewhere.

The Indian Land site was aided by recent federal funding aimed at improving rural communities. The pitch to the federal grant program called for a 74,000-square-foot recreation site that would employ about 125 people.

"When we began the exploratory process, we were looking for property that would give us the opportunity to develop our full vision," Bell said.

"We needed a location that provided the type of access and visibility demanded by a project of this scope. We found the perfect location at CrossRidge," he said.