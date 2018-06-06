Chester school closed for 8 decades offers second annual preschool literacy program

Summer camps, swim leagues underway for York, Chester, Lancaster children

June 06, 2018 12:15 PM

YORK COUNTY

Summer camps and swim leagues offer a variety of recreational and educational programs for children in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Here are the highlights:

Summer Camps

  • The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill offers summer camps for children to participate in activities such as hiking, biking, fishing and kayaking. More info: Call 803-547-4575
  • The Boys and Gilrs Club of York County offers youth and teen summer camp programs. More info: Call 803-324-7920 or e-mail admin@bgcyc.org.
  • Camps are also offered through the City of Rock Hill.
  • The Upper Palmetto YMCA offers athletics, arts and day camps. More info: Call 803-324-9622
  • The Arts Council of York County has art camps and classes for kids. More info: Call 803-328-2787
  • YMCA of Greater Charlotte hosts Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie. More info: Call 704-716-4100

Educational Camps

  • School districts offer summer reading camps for students who need extra help. Contact the child's school district for more information.
  • A "Workshops in Open Fields" preschool literacy program is offered in Chester.
  • Winthrop University's instructional technology center offers technology camps for middle school students and K-12 teachers. Limited spaces remain. More information: Call 803-323-2136
  • Culture and Heritage Museums offers a dinosaur day camp for children. More information: Call 803-981-9182 or e-mail scheduler@chmuseums.org.

Swim Leagues

Multiple swim teams in the region have kicked off their seasons.

Have a program or organization to add to this list? Please email details to Amanda Harris at aharris@heraldonline.com

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

