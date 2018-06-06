Summer camps, swim leagues underway for York, Chester, Lancaster children

Summer camps and swim leagues offer a variety of recreational and educational programs for children in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Here are the highlights:

Summer Camps

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Educational Camps

School districts offer summer reading camps for students who need extra help. Contact the child's school district for more information.

A "Workshops in Open Fields" preschool literacy program is offered in Chester.

Winthrop University's instructional technology center offers technology camps for middle school students and K-12 teachers. Limited spaces remain. More information: Call 803-323-2136

Culture and Heritage Museums offers a dinosaur day camp for children. More information: Call 803-981-9182 or e-mail scheduler@chmuseums.org.

Swim Leagues

Multiple swim teams in the region have kicked off their seasons.

Have a program or organization to add to this list? Please email details to Amanda Harris at aharris@heraldonline.com