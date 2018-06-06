Summer camps, swim leagues underway for York, Chester, Lancaster children

Summer camps and swim leagues offer a variety of recreational and educational programs for children in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.
Here are the highlights:
Summer Camps
- The Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill offers summer camps for children to participate in activities such as hiking, biking, fishing and kayaking. More info: Call 803-547-4575
- The Boys and Gilrs Club of York County offers youth and teen summer camp programs. More info: Call 803-324-7920 or e-mail admin@bgcyc.org.
- Camps are also offered through the City of Rock Hill.
- The Upper Palmetto YMCA offers athletics, arts and day camps. More info: Call 803-324-9622
- The Arts Council of York County has art camps and classes for kids. More info: Call 803-328-2787
- YMCA of Greater Charlotte hosts Camp Thunderbird in Lake Wylie. More info: Call 704-716-4100
Educational Camps
- School districts offer summer reading camps for students who need extra help. Contact the child's school district for more information.
- A "Workshops in Open Fields" preschool literacy program is offered in Chester.
- Winthrop University's instructional technology center offers technology camps for middle school students and K-12 teachers. Limited spaces remain. More information: Call 803-323-2136
- Culture and Heritage Museums offers a dinosaur day camp for children. More information: Call 803-981-9182 or e-mail scheduler@chmuseums.org.
Swim Leagues
Multiple swim teams in the region have kicked off their seasons.
- The Rock Hill Aquatics Center at the Upper Palmetto YMCA offers swim lessons and is the home of the Rays Swim Team. More information: Call 803-817-POOL (7665).
- The Rock Hill Country Club is home to the Dolphins swim team.
- Tega Cay offers the Tega Cay Breakers swim team for children ages 5 to 18 from Tega Cay and the surrounding area
- Lancaster County Parks and Recreation hosts the Piranhas Swim Team. More info: Call 803-285-5545
- Landing on Lake Wylie hosts the Landing Gators Swim Team. More info: Call 803-831-7023
- River Hills in Lake Wylie hosts the River Hills Sharks. More info: e-mail info@riverhillssharks.com
Have a program or organization to add to this list? Please email details to Amanda Harris at aharris@heraldonline.com
