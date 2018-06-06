Fort Mill has a new leader, for now. A 'short process' should land another.

Fort Mill has a new leader, for now.

Davy Broom has been named interim town manager. Broom is head of the town's public works department. He's been with the town almost two decades, and spent time prior at Duke Energy.

The interim manager was named after Dennis Pieper, town manager since 2013, took a job at Surfside Beach in May. He begins there July 16.

Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage said the town typically doesn't comment on personnel matters, but did confirm Broom's appointment as the town transitions.

"We are very fortunate to have experienced and dedicated staff," Savage said. "Mr. Broom's interim leadership will allow for continued safe and efficient operation during the search process."

The town posted its manager job on Tuesday. Applications will be taken through June 19.

"The job has been posted and we expect a good response and a short process," Savage said. "We are getting valuable guidance from the South Carolina Municipal Association throughout the search and transition."





Broom said he' happy to keep the seat warm while the town looks for its next long-term manager. In Fort Mill, the manager does not get a vote on town council, but does handle the town's daily business.

"Right now it's just temporary, on an interim basis," Broom said. "It's a fill-in role. For me I'm looking at it as a great opportunity to help bridge the gap while the town looks for a new manager."

Broom said, after many years serving the town, it means plenty to him being selected, even if it's on an interim basis.

"I'm truly honored to be given this opportunity," he said.