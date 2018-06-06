Need a place to live? More homes discussed for York County areas. But that's not all.

☆Editor’s note:These proposed projects are in the planning stage and may depend on county council or other approvals. Some or all of these plans may never make it out of the planning stage.

Homes and apartments again lead the way among development talks in York County. The latest batch of proposals focuses on the Lake Wylie and Fort Mill areas:

▪ Crescent Communities is looking for final approval for 94 townhomes on 20 acres at Paddlers Cove in Lake Wylie. It's the third phase of Paddlers Cove, just south of Crowders Creek Elementary School and beside the coming sports park York County is engineering.

▪ The Allison Meadows developers are asking for another year to start work on their plan. Allison Meadows was approved in mid-2015. The plan is for 71 homes on almost 40 acres. The site is east of Handsmill Highway and south of Allison Creek Road. The plan includes a pedestrian trail along Lake Wylie.





▪ Apartments may be coming at 4924 Charlotte Hwy. in Lake Wylie. County planners and property representatives met May 31 to discuss the building and site plan process. The site is more than 15 acres between The Landing and The Lodges at Lake Wylie.

▪ A bank and commercial building are in discussion for Shoppes at the Landing in Lake Wylie. The almost five-acre site is at the northeast corner of the Nautical Drive and Latitude Lane intersection, beside where Morningstar Self Storage is. MSC Lake Wylie owns the site.





▪ More commercial is in discussions on Brayden Parkway near Fort Mill. The almost six-acre site on S.C. 160 West is zoned as part of the planned development there owned by Standard Pacific of the Carolinas. Commercial also could be coming to S.C. 160 West just west of Edie Rose Lane, not far from the Brayden project.

▪ A retail site is proposed on two acres on Village Harbor Drive in Lake Wylie. The project would require a site plan through the county. Cambra Holdings owns the property, according to tax records. It's between Anchor Shops Place and Village Harbor Office Park. Behind the site is the Harpers Mill community.

▪ JCH Property Investments is looking for final approval for nine homes on almost 19 acres in the Rock Hill area. It's on the west side of Reservation Road, near its intersection with George Dunn Road.





▪ Brookshire Woods is nearing final approval for six homes on more than 10 acres off Kingsbury Road in the Clover area. It's a mile south of S.C. 557.

▪ Lake Pointe Academy may be expanding. Property owners there have met with county officials about an expansion. Lake Pointe is located on Hands Mill Highway.

▪ A boat and RV storage site is proposed on 16 acres in Lake Wylie. The site is just south of Five Points, at 5471 Hwy. 55.

▪ Discussion continues on possible apartments coming to the Fort Mill area, at Lolly Hill Drive and Gold Hill Road. The more than 21-acre site is along I-77, north of exit 88 on the northbound ramp side.

▪ A detail shop is proposed on half an acre at 2152 Gold Hill Road.

▪ A church on almost four acres at 1599 Glasscock Road near Rock Hill could add a portable building to its campus.

▪ A building at 3615 Centre Circle near Fort Mill, on about an acre, could be expanded.

▪ Parking lots may be expanded on warehouse property at Altura and Pleasant roads in the Fort Mill area.