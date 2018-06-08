Children can eat free this summer in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Free meals are available for children this summer in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

The Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education, has operated locally for more than 35 years serving healthy meals to children and teens in low-income areas at no charge primarily during the summer months when school is not in session, according to York County's website..

York County's free meal program starts Monday, June 11 and runs through July 27.

The York school district and Rock Hill not-for-profit H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Progress Through Organization) are sponsoring York County's program. Last year, more than 1,000 children a day were served throughout the county. The program serves children age 18 and younger.

For more information, call 803-818-6360 or 803-322-4231 or email hopesince2013@gmail.com. Text FOOD to 877-877 to find the nearest site.





The program is hiring temporary food service positions. Visit York County Government's website under Summer Feeding Program.

York County meal sites include:

Rock Hill:

Cherry Park: 12:15-1:15 p.m.





Boyd Hill Community Center: 11 a.m.-noon





Confederate Park: 11 a.m.-noon





Highland Park: 12:15-:15 p.m.





College Down Park: 11 a.m.-noon





Moore Street Park: 12:15-1:15 p.m.





Crawford Road: 12:15-1:15 p.m.





Liberty Community Church: 11 a.m.-noon





Emmett Scott Community Center: 11 a.m.-noon





Lige Park: 11 a.m.-noon





Catawba Terrace: 12:15- 1:15 p.m.





Northside Recreation: 11 a.m. -noon





York:

Magnolia/Fairview Apt: 11 a.m.-noon





Cedar Terrace Apt: 12:15-1:15 p.m.





Sharon: Sharon Park: 11 a.m.-noon





Fort Mill:

Steele Street Park: 11 a.m.-noon





Chester County

The Chester County School District provides free lunch and tutoring to Chester County children through Aug. 2 at local churches and community centers. Call the school district at 803-385-6122 for information on the Read-Feed-Succeed program. Books were purchased through grants from the Springs-Close Foundation and J. Marion Sims Foundation, according to the district.

Sites are open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday unless otherwise noted. Sites include:

The Brainerd Institute - 115 Marquis St., Chester: Open 10 a.m.-noon until June 28





Brown’s Chapel - 728 Charity Road, Lowrys





Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church - 3087 Fishing Creek Church Road, Chester: Open July 9 to Aug. 2





Ft. Lawn Community Center - 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn





Great Falls Complex - 411 Sunset Ave., Great Falls: Open June 25 to July 24 Monday and Tuesday





Harmony Baptist Church - 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Lincolnville & Unity Baptist Church - 519 Lincolnville Road, Chester





Metropolitan AME Zion Church - 182 York St., Chester





Westside Baptist Church - 523 Rose St., Chester





Wilksburg Baptist Church - 137 Pinckney Road., Chester: Open until June 28





Lancaster County

Under the USDA Summer Food Service program, Lancaster County School District offers free meals for children age 18 and younger during the summer. Call the district at 803-286-6972 for more information.





Meals are served Mondays through Thursdays until June 28, according to the district.

Adult also may pay for lunches, $4, and breakfast, $2.40.

Locations and times:

A.R. Rucker Middle and Buford Middle School: Lunch is served 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.





Kershaw Elementary: Lunch is served 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.





Lancaster High: Breakfast is served 7:30-8:30 a.m., and lunch is served 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.





North Elementary: Breakfast is served 7-8 a.m., and lunch is served 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This site serves only North summer camps.





Summer meals begin again July 9-19 at Lancaster High School,. according to the district website.