Body found in wall at Clover flea market identified as missing York man, police say

The body found Wednesday at a Clover flea market has been identified as a York man missing since May, coroner and police officials said.

William Edward "Eddie" Powers, 33, was found in a wall by the owner of the flea market after police were called due to an odor at the business.





Powers was identified Thursday by York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.

No foul play is suspected, said Gast and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Police and coroner officials have not said how Powers ended up in the flea market wall, on Kings Mountain Street west of downtown Clover. Autopsy and toxicology testing has not yet been completed.

Coroner and police investigators are still investigating.

Clover is about 10 miles north of York in western York County.

On May 31, York police posted on Facebook that the department considered Powers missing. The department posted Powers' picture, told the public his truck was found in Clover and asked the public for help.

York Police Chief Andy Robinson confirmed Wednesday that his department had been looking for Powers since late May, after relatives reported he was missing.

Powers had been missing since May 25, Detective Kevin Hoffman of the York Police Department said late Wednesday.

Hoffman said Powers had no known connection to the flea market.

Powers' truck was found May 27 in Clover, but police in both jurisdictions had not been able to locate him, Hoffman said.

Check back for updates on this story.