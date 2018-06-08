How did the man die in a Clover flea market wall? Police explain.

The York man who was found dead at a flea market in Clover Wednesday had broken into the building and died after he was trapped between two walls, police said.

The body of William "Eddie" Powers, 33, was found Wednesday morning after workers at the Clover Open Air Flea Market noticed a foul odor. Powers had been missing from York since late May, police said.

Clover Police Department Chief Randy Grice said Friday it appears Powers illegally entered the the property, then died after he was trapped between an exterior and interior wall of the flea market building.

"It appears to have been an attempted burglary," Grice said. "He got trapped and couldn't get out."

Investigators believe Powers entered the property from a rear shed, then used the ceiling to move into the front building before somehow becoming lodged between the walls, Grice said.

There was no foul play, Grice said.

"It seems clear he became trapped. Nobody put him there," Grice said.

It remains unclear how long Powers was in the building on Kings Mountain Street, west of downtown Clover, Grice said. Powers could have been in the building since late May, police said.

Powers' truck was found in a yard near a church parking lot near the Clover flea market on May 27, police said.





York Police Department detectives had been looking for Powers since May 28 when Powers' family reported him missing, said York Police Department Det. Kevin Hoffman. Powers family told York police he was last seen May 26, Hoffman said.

On May 31, York Police Department officers posted on Facebook that Powers truck had been found and towed, but he remained missing. Officers asked for the public's help to locate Powers.





"We investigated from the time he was reported missing through when he was identified as the person in the flea market," Hoffman said.

Powers served four years in prison for a 2009 burglary conviction, State Law Enforcement Division records show.





The York County Coroner's Office has not yet stated a cause and manner of death for Powers. An autopsy was not complete as of Friday and toxicology reports could take weeks, coroner officials said.

