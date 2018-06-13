York County officers launch ground search in Catawba area for missing N.C. man

Police are out searching this morning for a man still missing out of Raleigh, N.C.
A ground search was set for Wednesday morning off Pottery Road at Cureton Ferry Road, in the Catawba community.
The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for Martin Bankhead, who was reported missing. His car was found in Catawba on Cureton Ferry. The ground search began about 9:30 a.m.
The sheriff's office and other public service agencies posted online that Bankhead has been missing since June 10.
According to the York County Department of Public Safety Communications, Bankhead is 61. A black male, he is 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds. He wears glasses and has facial hair.
Bankhead was last seen at his home in Raleigh. He was wearing a purple polo shirt, light khakis and brown shoes.
Bankhead was reported missing by his wife. His vehicle was found, crashed and unoccupied, at 5:45 a.m. June 11.
Anyone with information on Bankhead should call the sheriff's office at 803-628-3056 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.
