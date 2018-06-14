Fort Mill's Baxter Village waiting for Killingtons to open. It won't be much longer.

One of Baxter's most anticipated restaurant openings is close, according to the new owner.

"We're having some walk throughs. The painters just left," Shannon Roderick, owner of Killingtons Restaurant & Pub, said Thursday afternoon. "We're looking at about 10 days. Ten days to two weeks."

Greg and Shannon Roderick run the Killingtons location in Huntersville, N.C.

In February, they announced they would open a second spot in Baxter, to fill the space left when Beef 'O' Brady's closed after 14 years. Killingtons offers American fusion cuisine with popular dishes like bacon encrusted meatloaf, barbecue salmon, Gold Rush chicken wings and more, include signature cocktails.

Shannon Roderick said plans haven't changed much since the announcement.

"We're still on point, and just ready to open," she said.

Hiring and training are done. Post painting plastic was pulled up on Thursday. A few housekeeping items remain.

Roderick said they aren't planning a grand opening just yet. Instead, they want to open, get settled in for a few days and then go public that they're up and serving.

"We're going to open the doors and get going," she said.

Based on the response from the community, owners of the new restaurant are excited to see what locals will do once they actually can come in and eat.

"The people that walk in, the community support," Roderick said. "I'm really looking forward to it. It's been so awesome that it really makes a business owner feel really, really good."

The new opening comes as the former Beef 'O' Brady's owners work toward their own new Fort Mill restaurant. A new, somewhat upscale barbecue restaurant is planned to open at Steele Street Station in Fort Mill. The building is expected to start construction this fall.

Coming in new to the area, Roderick said her group has seen people willing to help and eager to try what they'll offer. She sees Fort Mill as a perfect place for a new restaurant to get started.

"You don't get that everywhere," Roderick said.



