Rock Hill police find man who ran away from Piedmont Medical after 'psychotic break'

A patient running away from Piedmont Medical Center on Sunday morning prompted a call from police for residents nearby to be on the lookout.

The patient was located a short time after emergency management sent out a reverse 911 call to the area surrounding the hospital advising people to look out for him. According to police reports, officers were called a little before 10 a.m. on June 17 regarding a "mentally disturbed patient" who had left the hospital.

Officers, including a K9 team, searched nearby areas. According to the police report, the patient "was very confused when he left and had suffered a psychotic break." He had last been seen wearing boxer shorts and socks, and residents nearby were told to contact police if they saw him.

Rock Hill police during the search found an unlocked residence, and entered it to see if the patient was inside. Police secured the home and contacted the owners, but didn't find the patient there. The patient was entered into a police database as missing and endangered.

By early evening the man had been located and was removed from the database.