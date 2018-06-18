One dead, 2 injured Monday in three-car crash on I-77 NB near Rock Hill

One person is dead following a three-car crash on Interstate 77 northbound near Rock Hill.
Around 5:35 a.m. on Monday, three cars collided on Interstate 77 near mile marker 80. Two of the drivers were wearing seatbelts and were injured, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash involved a 68-year-old driver of a 2008 Mazda Coupe from Rock Hill and a 45-year-old woman from Catawba who was driving a 2004 Chevrolet SUV, Miller said. The injured drivers were taken by Emergency Medical Services to Piedmont Medical Center.
The third driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not yet known if that driver was wearing a seatbelt, Miller said. There were no passengers in any of the cars.
Miller said the three cars collided as they were traveling north on I-77, causing the car driven by the deceased driver to overturn. The crash remains under investigation.
The identify of the deceased driver has not yet been released by the coroner.
Check back for updates.
