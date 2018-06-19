Child finds 'full metal jacket' bullets on Rock Hill school playground, police say

A child attending a summer program found "full metal jacket" bullets Monday on a playground at a Rock Hill school, police said.

The child found a magazine of 9 millimeter bullets while outside during recess, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The child told an adult who immediately called police, Bollinger said. Officers then responded and searched the area for weapons , Bollinger said. No guns were found, Bollinger said.

No children were hurt and no one was in danger after the quick action by the child and adult, Bollinger said. It is unclear how long the bullets and magazine had been there.

"The child and the adult did the right thing to call us and let our officers handle it," Bollinger said.

The bullets were taken into evidence for testing, a police report stated.

A summer enrichment camp is being held at the school campus, according to the Rock Hill school district Web site.

The incident is the second in two months involving children finding bullets and magazines. In April, a child playing in a yard on Hearn Street in Rock Hill found 18 bullets and two magazines. An adult in that case also immediately notified police.