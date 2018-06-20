Tommy Pope latest in York County law enforcement endorsements for McMaster

South Carolina Rep. Tommy Pope (R-York) is the latest among York County law enforcement leaders to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of the June 26 runoff election.

Pope, now S.C. Speaker Pro Tempore and formerly a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agent and York County solicitor, joins 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and former sheriff Rep. Bruce Bryant in endorsing McMaster.

"When I was SLED agent, I worked with U.S. Attorney Henry McMaster to keep drugs out of our state," Pope said in a statement. "When I was Solicitor I worked along side Attorney General Henry McMaster to keep our children and families safe. Now, as Representative and Speaker Pro Tem, I have witnessed firsthand as Governor Henry McMaster consistently leads from the front by putting the needs of the citizens of South Carolina ahead of mere political ambition."

McMaster faces John Warren in the June 26 Republican primary election runoff.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-Rock Hill) and S.C. Sen. Wes Climer (R-York) have endorsed Warren in the runoff.

McMaster's endorsers highlighted his integrity and honesty, fighting off criticisms from opponents on his ties to longtime political consultant Richard Quinn, facing charges in the state house corruption probe.

McMaster was also endorsed by President Donald Trump, and has sought to portray himself as the Trump candidate of the race.

Henry McMaster loves the people of South Carolina and was with me from the beginning. He is strong on Crime and Borders, great for our Military and our Vets. He is doing a fantastic job as your Governor, and has my full endorsement, a special guy. Vote on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018





"Henry is a man of integrity that truly loves the State of Carolina," Pope said in the statement. "Henry is a proven, ethical leader and is uniquely qualified to help South Carolina realize its fullest growth and potential. It is without hesitation that the Pope family will cast their vote for Henry McMaster next Tuesday. We truly believe that a vote for Henry McMaster is a vote for a better future for South Carolina."