Chester County deputies are helping citizens fight heat. Here's what you can do

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is collecting funds to purchase fans for those in need.

A $20 donation purchases a fan.

The sheriff's office is delivering fans to low-income citizens in the Chester community. The fans are free to those who qualify. Deputies conduct home visits before putting fans in the homes, according to Sheriff Alex Underwood.

"Sheriff Underwood is committed to the oath of 'to serve and protect' all the citizens of Chester County, regardless of their economic status," the release states. "Additionally, this is another way of staying in touch with some of our underserved citizens and to find out if there is anything else we can do for them."

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s regionally this summer.

The fan donation program started June 1 and runs through Aug. 31.

Want to help?