York Co. cop's dad loved fishing. Carp tournament in Clover honors him, helps others

Rayford Ervin Sr. loved to fish. And hospice helped Ervin deal with bone cancer before he died in 2005.

So on Saturday, for the 12th year in a row, dozens of fishermen will hold a tournament to raise money so hospices in South Carolina can help others.

Ervin's son, Rayford Ervin Jr., a York Police Department sergeant and member of the York County drug enforcement unit, said the tournament has been held every year since his father died. The tournament first helped families in need of basic necessities, then a Clover nonprofit. For the past few years, it has helped hospice.

Hospice was instrumental in providing comfort and care to his father during his father's illness, Rayford Ervin said.





"My daddy always wanted us to do something to help other people," Rayford Ervin said. "Holding a fishing tournament to raise money for people was the perfect choice. And hospice really helped him and my family."

The carp catch and release tournament is held at Randy's Carp Lake, west of Clover. Randy Bolin, owner of the lake, said the evening is dedicated solely to the tournament. The tournament starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 2 a.m Sunday morning.

"Ray was a big fisherman, and this way we can help other people, too," Bolin said.

More than three dozen fishermen pay a $60 entry fee. All fishermen stand on the bank.

The caught fish are weighed and released back into the lake. Prizes are given out during timed fishing periods and at the end of the tournament.

For more information about the tournament or to donate, call Bolin at 803-370-2529.