12 cars damaged in Carowinds parking lot fire

A fire damaged 12 cars Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Carowinds amusement park, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management director.

The park straddles the state lines of South Carolina and North Carolina. The fire was in a South Carolina-side parking lot, nearest to the water park, Haynes said.

Fire officials from both Charlotte and Flint Hill Fire Department in York County responded.

Of the 12 damaged cars, several were destroyed and the others suffered extensive heat damage, Haynes said. Despite the large fire, the incident did not create a hazardous materials problem, Haynes said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the York County Fire Marshal's office.

High winds Friday afternoon coupled with a full parking lot during the park's busy season were factors in the fire spreading to multiple cars, said David Jennings, Flint Hill Fire Department chief.

"It's going to take an extensive investigation to determine what happened," Jennings said.

Video from WSOC-TV, The Herald's news partner, shows at least four cars suffered extensive damage.





James McCorkle, a Lancaster resident according to his Facebook page, posted video of the incident.

As did Scott Lee, who posted the incident was near the water park area.

