One dead in two-car crash off SC 5 near Rock Hill on Sunday

One person is dead following a two-car crash off S.C. 5 near Rock Hill on Sunday.
At 1:41 p.m., a driver of a 2005 Honda four-door car was traveling south on S.C. 5 when the car went left of center and struck a 2004 Ford SUV head-on, said Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, Rhyne said. The driver of the Ford, a 34-year-old from Heath Springs, was also wearing a seatbelt and was injured. The injured driver was taken by Emergency Medical Services to CMC Main.
The identify of the driver who died was not released by the York County coroner Sunday evening.
