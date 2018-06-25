It'll sound like yelling and gunfire in Rock Hill. Here's why.

It'll be more than Coke bottles rattling around in a Rock Hill building, but it won't be as dire as it looks or sounds.

The York County Sheriff's Office has training exercises planned Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company site at 520 Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The annual training is preparation for a potential active shooter scenario.

"This is an annual training and there is no cause for alarm," said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Loud sounds will be coming from the building during the training, including "yelling, bangs & gunfire," according to the sheriff's office. The gunfire is "simunitions," or simulated ammunition.

"People will see an increased police presence and hear what would sound like gunfire," Faris said. "We will be using training simunition rounds, or paintball rounds. No live ammunition will be used, but it may sound like real gunfire."

The training, Faris said, is just for law enforcement.

"The training is not open to the public, so please don’t try to come to the area to try to see what it going on," he said.

On Tuesday and Thursday, training is 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Training runs 9 a.m. to noon Friday.