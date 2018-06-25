Precinct site moved for Rock Hill voters in Tuesday's GOP primary

Voters assigned to the Rock Hill No. 3 precinct at Sunset Park Elementary School will have a new place to vote on Tuesday.

Voters will cast their ballots at Hermon Presbyterian Church, 107 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters from the Rock Hill No. 3 and Edgewood precincts, according to the Office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County.

The move is for Tuesday's GOP primary only.

The elections office made the move due to construction-related issues.

Voters will decide Tuesday who will be the Republican candidate for South Carolina governor. Greenville businessman John Warren faces S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in the GOP primary runoff.

For more information, call the Elections Office at 803-684-1242 or visit yorkcountygov.com and choose the Voter Registration and Elections department.