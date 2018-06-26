2 girls hurt, 1 of them critical, after Lake Wylie watercraft crash

Two girls were hurt after the personal watercraft they were riding on Lake Wylie late Monday slammed into a retaining wall, officials said.

Both juvenile girls were rescued from the water in the boating incident, said Lt. Shean Coates of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the Big Allison Creek inlet, near the Allison Creek boat landing on the western side of the lake, Coates said.

Both victims had serious injuries, Coates said. One of the two had injuries that are considered critical, Coates said.

The names and ages of the girls were not available. Both were transported to a Charlotte hospital for medical treatment, Coates said.

Family members, other boaters and EMS workers who responded had pulled the girls from the water by the time law enforcement officials with DNR's lake patrol arrived, Coates said.

The retaining wall is made of concrete and rock. It remains unclear why the girls crashed into the wall, Coates said.

"The watercraft hit the wall and we are investigating what happened and why," Coates said.

DNR officials are leading a multi-agency investigation that is continuing Tuesday.

Storm warnings had been issued at the time of the crash about potentially impending severe weather, but the weather at the time of the incident does not appear to be a factor, Coates said.

The weather was a factor in requiring the most seriously injured victim to be taken to the hospital by ambulance rather than by helicopter, Coates said.

Newport firefighters, York County Sheriff's Office deputies, Piedmont Medical Center EMS crews, and Carolina Dive and Rescue responded, said Trish Startup, York County spokesperson.





The incident was the third in three days on Lake Wylie requiring emergency responders. The lake straddles the state lines of South Carolina and North Carolina.





Emergency officials responded to a drowning in Lake Wylie in York County late Friday in Tega Cay. In that incident a boy, 3, died after being found in the lake, according to Tega Cay police and the York County Coroner's Office..

On Saturday, a Charlotte man died after drowning in an incident on the North Carolina side of the lake in an incident where York County emergency officials assisted in the rescue effort and search, officials said.

Check back for updates.