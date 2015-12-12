Missing boater in Lake Wylie accident identified as York man

A York man died Saturday after he and another passenger were thrown from their boat in Lake Wylie, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Divers pulled the remains of Tony Hinson Jr., 44, from Lake Wylie early Saturday afternoon, according to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast.
Hinson and a second person were involved in an accident after leaving a restaurant on Lake Wylie early Saturday, according to The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV. One person made it to shore after the early-morning accident, but crews searched for hours for Hinson.
It wasn’t clear Saturday what caused the boating accident.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is the lead agency on the case and is assisted by the York County Sheriff’s Office, according to Trent Faris, a sheriff’s spokesman.
