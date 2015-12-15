Construction of Clover cell tower halted pending appeal

A zoning showdown is looming in January in the town of Clover over approval of a proposed 180-foot cellphone tower to be built just yards from the front doors of several homeowners.
Town officials have approved construction of the tower, but immediately afterward, homeowner Ed Dees Jr. filed an appeal asking that the town zoning board review the decision.
“At least right now, we have it halted temporarily until I can be heard and tell people in an open forum that this is a bad decision,” said Dees, whose front door is just 40 yards from where the tower would be built, behind an obsolete and defunct textile mill. “It affects not just me but many people who are my neighbors. And it is dangerous.”
The proposed tower came as a shock to Dees and other residents, including Town Councilman Todd Blanton, who was upset that that the town would allow such a tall tower so close to where people live. The tower would be the tallest structure inside the town limits.
Blanton has vowed to help fight the tower, and is upset that town officials told no one about the project.
Town officials have said that because no zoning change was needed, they were not required to notify residents.
The tower’s design is not like one approved in Lake Wylie last week by York County officials – disguised as a huge tree complete with fake branches. The Clover tower is a pyramid design that town officials say complies with zoning requirements.
Clover’s five-member zoning appeals board meets only as needed. The hearing will happen some time in January, said C.J. Dover, Clover’s building code enforcement official.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065
Comments