York County residents collecting supplies for Louisiana flood victims

Some York County residents are hoping to offer a helping hand to flood-ravaged areas of Louisiana.
Described as the worst natural disaster since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, a storm that began Aug. 12 dumped as much as 2 feet of rain over two days in some areas and was blamed for 13 deaths in Louisiana, according to the Associated Press.
Jake Walden said a resident in his neighborhood, Oaks at Clover, posted on the neighborhood Facebook page that he has a co-worker who lives in an area of Louisiana devastated by flooding and was trying to get donations to send down there.
The neighbor, Bob Zeitvogel, also was looking for ways to pay for a rental truck to drive the supplies from South Carolina to Louisiana. Walden, who owns JTJ Installations in Rock Hill, an office supply company, had a better idea.
“Going that far (with rental trucks), it’s not gonna work,” Walden said. “I ended up deciding I would just donate the trucks.”
Walden said he told Zeitvogel to use the money he would have spent on a rental truck to instead purchase more supplies. They communicated with their church and several clients, and soon the donations started showing up.
Next week, they plan to load up two box trucks with supplies on Monday and drive them down to Louisiana on Tuesday.
“A couple of my drivers have said they don’t want to get paid,” Walden said. “They just want to help.”
They’re still accepting donations of items to take to flood victims. Any items will be accepted, Walden said, especially water, toiletries, clothes, shoes, school supplies and cleaning supplies. They are in particular need of water-proof boots.
“Anything you can think of,” Walden said. “A lot of these people lost everything, so they need kitchen utensils, plates – the works. You name it, they need it.”
Walden said items can be dropped off at JTJ Installations, 4360 Old York Road in Rock Hill, or by calling Walden at 803-984-1511.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
