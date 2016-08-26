York County residents, business owner donate to victims of floods in Louisiana

Activist group Concerned Black Men of the City of Rock Hill met with Mayor Doug Echols and Police Chief Chris Watts over the last month to hash out ten demands the group gave to the Rock Hill Police Department in July. Rock Hill attorney Brad Rawlinson said four of the demands had been met, but the group will take "more aggressive" measures if new tactics addressed at a forum on Tuesday do not lead to change. The group is considering installing cameras in personal vehicles, "flooding" the police department with complaints and possible lawsuits.