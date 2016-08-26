York County residents, business owner donate to victims of floods in Louisiana

Residents of a Clover neighborhood and a local business owner have teamed up to donate supplies to victims of flooding in Louisiana that dumped two feet of rain over two days earlier this month. A neighbor of Rock Hill business owner Jake Walden of JTJ Installations, Bob Zeitvogel, posted information on the neighborhood Facebook page asking for help with donations. Walden is donating the use of large trucks and drivers to transport the items on Tuesday.
Bond denied for Chester mother charged in newborn's death

Angela Blackwell, of Chester, SC, is charged with homicide by child abuse after allegedly placing her four-day-old son in the refrigerator for three hours in February. A magistrate could not set bond Tuesday due to the level of the charge, and Blackwell will go before a circuit court judge in November.

When do you stop for a school bus?

With school back in session and buses back on the roadways, local law enforcement and school officials say it's important for motorists to understand when they are supposed to stop for a stopped school bus and when they may pass.

Students receive school supplies, knowledge at Rock Hill conference

Students from around the Rock Hill School District received school supplies, including bookbags, pencils and pens at the second annual Empowerment Conference, held at the Kenneth Monroe Transformation Center. The event was sponsored by My Brother's Keeper, and included workshops, special sessions and outdoor activities.

Carowinds adds holiday festival, vintage rides

Carowinds is bringing back its WinterFest holiday celebration for the third time in the park’s history, as well as debuting four new rides to show off in its upcoming “County Fair” section. WinterFest previously featured in the mid-1980s and mid-2000s, according to Carowinds officials. WinterFest will begin in Nov. 2017, and is free for those who have Gold or Platinum season passes. The County Fair portion will open this spring.

Concerned Black Men group in Rock Hill wants more transparency

Activist group Concerned Black Men of the City of Rock Hill met with Mayor Doug Echols and Police Chief Chris Watts over the last month to hash out ten demands the group gave to the Rock Hill Police Department in July. Rock Hill attorney Brad Rawlinson said four of the demands had been met, but the group will take "more aggressive" measures if new tactics addressed at a forum on Tuesday do not lead to change. The group is considering installing cameras in personal vehicles, "flooding" the police department with complaints and possible lawsuits.

