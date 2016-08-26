Local
York County residents, business owner donate to victims of floods in Louisiana
Residents of a Clover neighborhood and a local business owner have teamed up to donate supplies to victims of flooding in Louisiana that dumped two feet of rain over two days earlier this month. A neighbor of Rock Hill business owner Jake Walden of JTJ Installations, Bob Zeitvogel, posted information on the neighborhood Facebook page asking for help with donations. Walden is donating the use of large trucks and drivers to transport the items on Tuesday.Teddy Kulmala