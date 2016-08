Carowinds is bringing back its WinterFest holiday celebration for the third time in the park’s history, as well as debuting four new rides to show off in its upcoming “County Fair” section. WinterFest previously featured in the mid-1980s and mid-2000s, according to Carowinds officials. WinterFest will begin in Nov. 2017, and is free for those who have Gold or Platinum season passes. The County Fair portion will open this spring.