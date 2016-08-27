Coroner: Lancaster woman dies in house fire Friday

A Lancaster woman died in a house fire Friday evening after lightning struck a tree, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Deborah Scott, 54, died in the fire on Adams Lane in Lancaster, according to Jennifer Collins with the coroner’s office. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
Officials said the fire department was called out to the blaze at the single-story home at 5:30 p.m. Friday. There were no other people in the house.
Collins said a nearby tree was struck by lightning, which ignited the fire.
