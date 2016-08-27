Participants pray at the "Celebrate Solidarity" event in Rock Hill on Saturday.
Pamela Brown prepares to eat lunch Saturday at the York Baptist Association's "Celebrate Solidarity" event in Rock Hill.
Herbert Knox grills hamburgers Saturday at the York Baptist Association's "Celebrate Solidarity" event in Rock Hill.
Kim Privette prepares hamburgers Saturday at the York Baptist Association's "Celebrate Solidarity" event.
Jyra Potts, 4, center, and Skylar Potts, 1, prepare to eat a hotdog Saturday at the "Celebrate Solidarity" event in Rock Hill.
Performer Italya Potts displays her music Saturday at the "Celebrate Solidarity" event in downtown Rock Hill.
Larry James plays a guitar at the York Baptist Association's "Celebrate Solidarity" event in downtown Rock Hill on Saturday.
The York Baptist Association held its "Celebrate Solidarity" Saturday in downtown Rock Hill.
Members of area churches pray at the York Baptist Association's "Celebrate Solidarity" event Saturday.
Aubrey Knox, 8, eats a cookie at the York Baptist Association’s “Celebrate Solidarity” event in downtown Rock Hill.
Bre'ly Knox, 3, left, and Riley Vaughn, 7, eat lunch at the "Celebrate Solidarity" event in downtown Rock Hill on Saturday.
Ray Singleton performs for a crowd at the York Baptist Association's "Celebrate Solidarity" event in downtown Rock Hill on Saturday.
Belinda Whitley holds a sign advertising food, praise and worship Saturday at the York Baptist Association's "Celebrate Solidarity" event in downtown Rock Hill.
