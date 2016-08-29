No injuries after collision involving York school bus

No one was injured when a York school bus was involved in a minor accident with another vehicle Monday afternoon, officials said.
The collision happened about 2:45 p.m. near York Intermediate School, school district spokesman Tim Cooper said. A bus carrying 10 students from Cotton Belt Elementary School was pulling into the drive at York Intermediate School when it collided with a vehicle that was leaving the school after picking students up.
The collision damaged the back bumper of the second vehicle, Cooper said. It caused a scratch to the side of the bus.
“The students on the bus didn’t even realize it had happened until the bus pulled over on the side of the road,” he said.
EMS responded as a precaution, Cooper said, but no one required medical attention
York police investigated the crash and found the bus driver at fault, Cooper said, but no citations were issued.
Parents of the students on the bus were contacted and given the option of coming to pick their children up at York Intermediate or allowing another bus to bring their child home, Cooper said. All but one of the students were picked up by their parents.
Per state and district policy, the bus driver will undergo a drug test, Cooper said. It wasn’t clear Monday afternoon what action, if any, the driver may face.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
