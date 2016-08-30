Biden in Fort Mill, SC for Congress campaign stop

Vice President Joe Biden will be making a campaign appearance in South Carolina next month, but not on behalf of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Instead, Biden will appear at a fundraising event in Fort Mill for Fran Person, the Democratic candidate for Congress in South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District, who also happens to be a former Biden aide.
Biden will be appearing with Person at the White Homestead at noon on Monday, Sept. 12, according to the York County Democratic Party.
Person, a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a former Gamecock football player, previously worked in Biden’s Senate office starting in 2006 and then followed the Delaware Democrat when he became vice president in 2009. Person left Biden’s staff in 2014 and lives in Tega Cay.
Person is running against three-term Republican incumbent Mick Mulvaney. Fundraising in the race has been tight, and Democrats consider the district centered in the northern portion of the state to be a tempting target.
Tickets for Biden’s appearance are available for a contribution online.
