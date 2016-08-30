Panhandler dies after being dragged under truck on I-77 ramp in Charlotte

A man died while panhandling on the Interstate 77 southbound ramp onto Nations Ford Road on Tuesday morning, the State Highway Patrol said..
The man was in the middle of the two left turn lanes when his pants got caught by a truck hauler. The man was dragged beneath the hauler and run over by its tires, according to a trooper at the scene.
The truck driver, who was hauling wood, had no idea he’d run over the man, the trooper said.
The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
