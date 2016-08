Fort Mill mans receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

John Coddington, 23, of Fort Mill was sentenced to 45 years Wednesday after pleading guilty for murdering his girlfriend, Tiffany Williams. Coddington admitted to beating the woman in their shared apartment last December, stuffing her body into a suitcase and burning it in a barrel in Chester County. Family of both Williams and Coddington gave emotional pleas to the judge.