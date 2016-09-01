Fort Mill recycling center will close in September

The York County East Collection & Recycling Center on S.C. 160 East in Fort Mill will close on Sept. 24.
Residents are encouraged to use the Baxter center site at 1731 S.C. 160 or any other York County collection and recycling centers. The lease for the center was not renewed as the property owner is selling the property.
The county is working to secure a new location and will announce details once they are available, according to the York County Manager’s Office.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments