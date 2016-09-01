Scene of deadly I-77 crash in Chester County

Images from a major wreck Thursday afternoon involving a tractor trailer on I-77 in Chester County. Five medical helicopters were called. Two people were killed.
WSOC-TV/ The Herald

York County residents, business owner donate to victims of floods in Louisiana

Residents of a Clover neighborhood and a local business owner have teamed up to donate supplies to victims of flooding in Louisiana that dumped two feet of rain over two days earlier this month. A neighbor of Rock Hill business owner Jake Walden of JTJ Installations, Bob Zeitvogel, posted information on the neighborhood Facebook page asking for help with donations. Walden is donating the use of large trucks and drivers to transport the items on Tuesday.

Rock Hill play about Sept 11 to benefit local fire departments

The Rock Hill Community Theatre will present "The Guys" the weekend of Sept. 11. The two-person production tells the story of an editor helping a New York City fire captain with writing an unprecedented number of eulogies for his firefighters following the September 2001 terror attack. Proceeds from ticket sales for the show will benefit York County fire departments.

Rock Hill kidnapping, rape suspect in court

A Rock Hill, South Carolina foster child claims she she was jogging, then kidnapped and raped. Taiwan Carter is one of the men accused. He says the story happened differently and wants out of jail. Here are excerpts from his bond hearing. WARNING: Graphic details.

