Scene of deadly I-77 crash in Chester County

Rock Hill mayor Doug Echols and city manager David Vehaun address community policing, need for continued communication to close "information gap" between citizens and officials. Both say the public has ample opportunities to reach out to police for any feedback.
Eric Karene Dixon, 25, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is accused of robbing Arrowpointe Federal Credit Union earlier this month. Here are excerpts from his initial bond hearing.
Robreece Pickett apologized in court for his role in the Rock Hill accidental shooting death of a friend, Ja'Terreon Thorne, before his sentencing on manslaughter and other charges. Thorne's mother, Tamika Douglas, told the court her son who died received a life sentence.
Tens of people representing several churches came out Saturday afternoon to celebrate solidarity and promote racial unity. Singers, speakers and community leaders joined together in worship in downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Rock Hill native performs the National Anthem before the New England Patriots-Carolina Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium. Teresa Guidry was recently a contestant on "The Voice" television show.
Residents of a Clover neighborhood and a local business owner have teamed up to donate supplies to victims of flooding in Louisiana that dumped two feet of rain over two days earlier this month. A neighbor of Rock Hill business owner Jake Walden of JTJ Installations, Bob Zeitvogel, posted information on the neighborhood Facebook page asking for help with donations. Walden is donating the use of large trucks and drivers to transport the items on Tuesday.
The Rock Hill Community Theatre will present "The Guys" the weekend of Sept. 11. The two-person production tells the story of an editor helping a New York City fire captain with writing an unprecedented number of eulogies for his firefighters following the September 2001 terror attack. Proceeds from ticket sales for the show will benefit York County fire departments.
Rock Hill's Legal Remedy Brewing Co. is celebrating its second "Beerthday" on Saturday. The brewery's brewmaster showed The Herald around some of its operations, including a walk-in cooler that houses around 60 barrels and about 500 kegs.
A Rock Hill, South Carolina foster child claims she she was jogging, then kidnapped and raped. Taiwan Carter is one of the men accused. He says the story happened differently and wants out of jail. Here are excerpts from his bond hearing. WARNING: Graphic details.