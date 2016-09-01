PHOTOS: Ben Carson Reading Room opens at Old Pointe Elementary School

Candy Carson, wife of former U.S. presidential candidate Ben Carson, second from left, celebrates with school officials and Domtar representatives Thursday at Old Pointe Elementary School after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Ben Carson Reading Room. Domtar is a Fort Mill-based manufacturer of paper and wood products that sponsored the reading room.
Children cheer at the ribbon-cutton ceremony at the Ben Carson Reading Room at Old Pointe Elementary School on Thursday.
Elizabeth Bull, 7, right, and Carolann Bull, 5, read books Thursday at the new Ben Carson Reading Room at Old Pointe Elementary School.
Candy Carson, wife of former U.S. presidential candidate Ben Carson, speaks with guests Thursday at Old Pointe Elementary School during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Ben Carson Reading Room at the school.
Children at Old Pointe Elementary School wave their hands at the Ben Carson Reading Room ceremony on Thursday.
Old Pointe Elementary School students say the Pledge of Allegiance Thursday at the Ben Carson Reading Room ceremony.
A child recites the Pledge of Allegiance Thursday at the Ben Carson Reading Room ceremony.
Children listen to Candy Carson speak Thursday at Old Pointe Elementary School during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Ben Carson Reading Room.
A group of children listen to speakers Thursday at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Ben Carson Reading Room at Old Pointe Elementary School.
Old Pointe Elementary School students look in the windows of the new Ben Carson Reading Room on Thursday.
Candy Carson, wife of former U.S. presidential candidate Ben Carson walks into the new Ben Carson Reading Room at Old Pointe Elementary School Thursday, as children read books.
Candy Carson, wife of former U.S. presidential candidate Ben Carson, school officials and Domtar business representatives, walk into the new Ben Carson Reading Room at Old Pointe Elementary School Thursday.
A child reads a book at the new Ben Carson Reading Room Thursday at Old Pointe Elementary School.
The new Ben Carson Reading Room opened at Old Pointe Elementary School on Thursday.
