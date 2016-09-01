York police teaming up with Tender Hearts for free parenting class

If you need to brush up on your parenting skills, the York Police Department and Tender Hearts Ministries are offering a free eight-week course that starts Tuesday.
The class will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week. The class runs eight weeks.
Lt. Dale Edwards of the York Police Department said a similar class was offered several years ago after officials conducted a needs assessment in one neighborhood. Two of the things people said were needed most there, Edwards says, were jobs and help with parenting.
The same issues came up again during a recent meeting with community leaders in the aftermath of high-profile shootings nationwide involving police officers.
“What are the problems in the neighborhood, what would they like to see come back to these neighborhoods from churches, civic organizations or law enforcement?” Edwards said. “We went into these neighborhoods door-to-door with members of the churches sponsoring it and telling them about the parenting class.”
Topics covered during the class will include love and logic, emotion coaching, health care, nutrition, budgeting and finance and positive discipline.
“A lot of people don’t realize you can use corporal punishment as a form of discipline,” Edwards said. “You just have to know where to begin and where to end.”
The Tuesday classes will be held at Hill Street Church of God, and the Thursday classes will be held at Lifeway Church. Free refreshments and child care will be provided for participants.
Edwards said there’s no shame in taking a parenting class, and if people who take the class learn just one new thing, it will be a success.
“Nobody’s the perfect parent,” he said. “You can always learn one more thing to help you raise a child.”
For information or to register, contact Edwards at 803-684-4141 or Tender Hearts at 803-684-3131.
