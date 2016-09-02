Local

Carowinds closed Friday due to Tropical Storm Hermine

Carowinds announced that it will not open Friday, Sept. 2, as scheduled, due to the wind and rain associated with Tropical Storm Hermine.

The park had originally expected to open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

It will resume normal operating hours Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., officials said.

Any tickets purchased for Sept. 2 will be extended for use any single operating day through Sunday, Sept. 11.

