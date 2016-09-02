Deadly Chester Co. I-77 crash was ‘chain reaction’ for 6 vehicles

The fiery Thursday crash on Interstate 77 that killed two people and injured several others was a “chain reaction” that began when a tractor-trailer rear-ended a slower vehicle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Two people were killed in the crash, which happened near mile marker 68 on northbound I-77 and involved three tractor-trailers and three other vehicles, troopers have said. Several other people were injured, and five medical helicopters responded to take the injured to hospitals.
The identities of the two deceased victims have not yet been released. Emergency officials say there were 14 people total in all the vehicles, and that two people walked away from the crash unharmed. The extent of injuries is unknown.
Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol said at least four of the vehicles involved were traveling north at a slow speed due to traffic congestion.
He described the six-vehicle crash as a “chain reaction” that began when a northbound tractor-trailer rear-ended another vehicle.
That same tractor-trailer then crossed the median and struck a southbound tractor-trailer, and both trucks caught on fire, Miller said. The driver of the truck that apparently started the chain reaction was killed.
The crash is still under investigation, and it wasn’t clear Friday morning how the remaining vehicles were involved.
Miller said 2-year-old was ejected in his car seat from the Chrysler van driven by a 26-year-old Rock Hill woman. The woman and toddler were both transported to a hospital by helicopter.
A van carrying several people, including a 13-year-old and 16-year-old, was also involved in the crash, Miller said. An 82-year-old passenger inside the van died. Everyone inside the van was wearing a seat belt.
The crash completely shut down a portion of I-77 for several hours Thursday. The interstate had reopened by 10 p.m.
Along with multiple fire departments from Chester County, York County sent crews from two fire departments and four units from Piedmont EMS to the crash scene. Emergency management personnel from both counties also responded.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
