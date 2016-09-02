Rain, scattered outages, but no flooding in York County from Hermine

The remnants of what was Hurricane Hermine have brought rain and scattered power outages to the York County area, but so far no reports of major flooding or property damage, according to local emergency management.
By Friday afternoon, an estimated inch of rain had fallen in Rock Hill with about 2.5 inches in the Lake Wylie area, said Chris Horne, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached speeds of 25 mph.
Hermine has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.
Except for a couple of trees down in McConnells and Rock Hill, no major damage or flooding has been reported across York County, said Mike Channell, deputy director of York County Emergency Management.
Crews were working to remove a large tree that fell at the corner of Ebenezer Avenue Extension and Cherry Road in Rock Hill. No injuries were reported; however, there were power outages associated with the downed tree.
Power was knocked out temporarily at several schools, including Rock Hill High School, Lesslie Elementary School and Independence Elementary School, but it had been restored by around noon.
Utility crews were working to repair damaged lines throughout the day. Rock Hill at one point had about 250 customers without power; however, by 3:30 p.m. that number was down to six.
A handful of Duke Energy customers in York, Chester and Lancaster counties were without power early Friday afternoon.
The rainfall was expected to taper off later Friday night, Horne said, and the area could see up to another inch of rain before the storm clears out Saturday.
