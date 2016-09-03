PHOTOS: Pork lovers compete at Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover

David Wooten wears a pig mask at Saturday's Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Scott Sitton of the "Team of Winners," lays out cups of pork Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
David Wooten of Clover uncovers a tray of hot barbecue Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Laura Skinnell hands out cups of barbecue Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Speedy Drawdy hands out cups of barbecue Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
David McLaurin of Greenville gives a thumbs-up after winning an award at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Adam Huth of Charlotte, chops pork Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Boy scouts and a pig ride in a golf cart at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover on Saturday.
A baby plays at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover on Saturday.
A man eats a large snow cone Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Scott Sitton, left, and Adam Huth chop pork at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover on Saturday.
Barbecue competitors sit outside their trailer after selling out of pork Saturday at the Butts and Barbecue Festival in Clover.
Barbecue competitors sit outside their trailer after selling out of pork Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
From left, Kim Wise, Katie Wise, and Theresa King eat barbecue at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Thousands gathered at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival Saturday in Clover.
Justin Thompson of York, entered his first barbecue competition in Clover Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival.
Speedy Drawdy hands out cups of barbecue Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Barbecue competitors display awards at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover on Saturday.
A vendor works at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover on Saturday.
A member of the "High on the Hog" barbecue team loads his truck at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival Saturday in Clover.
Children drink sweet treats Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
A child rides a scooter Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Competitors at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival take a break before winners were announced Saturday.
Laura Skinnell uses as sign as fan Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Thousands gathered at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival Saturday in Clover.
Children pose with a trophy Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
Award-winning barbecue competitors show off their trophy Saturday at the Butts and Bluegrass Festival in Clover.
