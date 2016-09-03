Clover barbecue festival serves thousands, raises money for charity

Thousands braved the heat at the Clover Community Park Saturday for the fifth annual Butts and Bluegrass Festival, where 14 teams competed for titles such as "Best Boston Butt" and "Anything But Butts." Vendors began cooking pork as early as Friday morning and started serving at 10 a.m. Saturday. For many of the competitors, the barbecue was sold out by noon. Money raised at the event will go to the Clover Area Assistance Center.
Tracy Kimball

Local

Tree down, power line snapped in Rock Hill storm

A large tree came down on top of a car outside of Groucho's Deli Friday morning in Rock Hill. The tree also snapped a power line. The storm is part of the same weather system responsible for Tropical Storm Hermine along the coast. Raw video from the scene.

Local

Rock Hill murder on national television

Investigation Discovery 'Nightmare Next Door' will air special on the 1990 rape and murder of Melinda Snyder, and her family's battle to keep the convicted killer, Edward Cronell, in prison. Herald columnist Andrew Dys was interviewed for the television show.

Local

Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

John Coddington, 23, of Fort Mill was sentenced to 45 years Wednesday after pleading guilty for murdering his girlfriend, Tiffany Williams. Coddington admitted to beating the woman in their shared apartment last December, stuffing her body into a suitcase and burning it in a barrel in Chester County. Family of both Williams and Coddington gave emotional pleas to the judge.

Editor's Choice Videos