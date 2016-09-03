Clover barbecue festival serves thousands, raises money for charity

Thousands braved the heat at the Clover Community Park Saturday for the fifth annual Butts and Bluegrass Festival, where 14 teams competed for titles such as "Best Boston Butt" and "Anything But Butts." Vendors began cooking pork as early as Friday morning and started serving at 10 a.m. Saturday. For many of the competitors, the barbecue was sold out by noon. Money raised at the event will go to the Clover Area Assistance Center.