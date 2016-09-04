Saying goodbye to the Community Performance Center in Rock Hill

After hosting thousands of arts patrons over its seven-year run, the Community Performance Center will soon be closed and razed.
With the development of Fountain Park, the Community Performance Center and the old TD Bank building will be torn down to make room for a new boutique hotel on the corner of Elizabeth and Main. The Arts Council of York County will lock the doors for the final time on Sept. 15. Staff has relocated to the first floor of the Gettys Arts Center at 201 E. Main Street.
When the CPC goes dark for the last time, the Arts Council will take their performing arts series on tour to different venues across York County. The York County Ballet and Remedy Church will move into new spaces in Rock Hill.
“We had a great run at the CPC and appreciate the opportunity to program and manage it,” said Nicki Nash, president of the Arts Council board. “Although we are sad to be leaving, we look forward to having a new boutique hotel that will support growth in the Cultural District and bring new visitors to town.
“From a financial standpoint, while we have support from many corporate and community members, our annual campaign will be even more important since we must replace lost facility rental income which represents about 25 percent of our operating budget.”
Nash said arts visitors statistically spend about twice as much as their local counterparts. “Strong arts programming gives visitors a reason to stay a little longer and to enjoy more of what York County has to offer. The arts are as much about the economy as about quality art.”
In partnership with Comporium Communications and the City of Rock Hill, the Arts Council of York County opened the Community Performance Center in 2009. Performing arts organizations found a new home in the former bank included: Arts Council staff, Rock Hill Community Theater, York County Ballet and Remedy Church. The partnership helped to achieve goals specified in city planning documents, particularly those around cultural tourism, and contributed to the Arts Council’s mission of branding York County as a regional arts destination.
More than 360,000 arts patrons attended classes, concerts, and public/private events during the Community Performance Center’s seven-year run, including performances such as Second City, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Jessy Carolina & the Hot Mess, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and Alan Black & the Tryon Street Quartet.
Since the Arts Council will lose the facility rental revenue that helped support entertainment performances, the organization’s annual fundraising campaign is now underway, officials announced, stressing that memberships, sponsorships and ticket sales all help assure that York County remains a regional arts destination.
Want to support the arts community?
Donations can be made online at www.yorkcountyarts.org/donate. Donations are also accepted by mail: Arts Council of York County, PO Box 2797, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or in person at the Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Those interested in finding out more about sponsorships and partnerships may call the Arts Council at (803)328-2787, or stop by the Center for the Arts.
Comments