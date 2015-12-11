Clover elementary school principals named at Oakridge, Crowders Creek

The Clover school district has named Lori Maczko as principal of the new Oakridge Elementary, to open in the fall, and Kershena Dickey as principal of Crowders Creek Elementary.
Clover Superintendent Marc Sosne, who announced the new appointments, also said Georgia Westmoreland, primary principal at Crowders Creek, will retire.
Maczko has spent the past three years as principal of third to fifth grades at Crowders Creek, working with Westmoreland. She obtained a master’s degree in educational administration from Francis Marion in 2009 and has experience both at the elementary and middle school level.
“As Clover continues to grow, it is an honor to be chosen to lead OES,” said Maczko. “CSD continues to be supported by outstanding community members and I look forward to the challenges this will bring as we open another school of excellence in the district.”
Dickey will take over her first appointment as principal at Crowders Creek. Dickey, a 1995 graduate of Claflin University, obtained her master’s degree in 2001 from Cambridge College and a doctorate in educational administration from South Carolina State University in 2012.
Dickey has served as the district’s English language arts instructional specialist. She previously was as an elementary teacher in Sumter County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and held coordinator roles in both districts.
“I am completely humbled, yet thrilled to be afforded the opportunity to embark on this new and exciting phase of my career,” said Dickey. “The prospect of positively impacting the lives of students, working alongside a dynamic staff, and engaging great parents and community stakeholders truly energizes me. Crowders Creek is a phenomenal school, and I look forward to continuing to build on the tradition of excellence.”
Westmoreland served in Clover for 25 of her 31 years in education. She worked at Kinard, Griggs Road, Larne and Crowders Creek elementary schools as a second grade teacher, a third grade teacher, an assistant principal and as principal.
“It seems like 31 years have flown by,” Westmoreland said. “It has been a happy time – a time where I have learned so much. So many students, parents, co-workers, custodians, teachers, and district staff have played such an important part of making school a happier and more productive place.”
Westmoreland had the opportunity to share time with a large portion of the school district.
“CSD has not only shaped me as a person, but as a teacher, mentor, and confidant – for this I am very grateful.” she said. “I have a myriad of experiences, too many to mention, that have impacted my life in a memorable and meaningful way. It has been a privilege and an honor to work with CSD.”
Maczko said Westmoreland “will always be remembered by all for her compassion, dedication, and outstanding leadership in the Clover School District. She has touched the lives of more people than she will ever know and I’m just one person that she has made a lasting impression on in the education profession.”
Comments