Cougars split games with Chester, Spartanburg Christian

First-year York Comprehensive High School boys’ basketball team split games with Chester and Spartanburg Christian last week.
The boys lost 57-54 to Chester and defeated Spartanburg Christian Academy 48-36.
Against Chester, the fourth-quarter began with senior guard Zy Brown’s free throw and sophomore guard Malcolm Kennedy’s shot from the field, knotting the score at 48-all.
Another free throw by Brown pushed the Cougars ahead 49-48, but the Cyclones answered to move ahead 52-49.
A free throw by Cameron Jones sliced the lead to a single point at 52-51. Moments later, with Chester leading 53-51, Brown’s basket tied the game at 53-53.
But the Cyclones held on down the stretch for the three-point win.
“We’re getting better at a lot of things,” said YCHS head coach Mike Gossett. “This is the best effort from start to finish we’ve had this season. We had a few lapses at times but they weren’t as bad. I am proud of the kids.”
Gossett added: “We shared the basketball better. They like each other. Defensively, I thought we played pretty good.”
Gossett said Chester was a quality opponent, recognizing the Cyclones’ speed, quickness and talent level.
“They are a very tough team,” he said. “Our kids played tough from start to finish and played with confidence.”
Jones, a sophomore, felt good about the effort.
“We played with more confidence tonight and played with a lot of heart,” he said. “It made a difference tonight compared to our game at Chester. I think a strong performance like this can be a confidence-builder as we get ready for the region.”
Jones led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points. Kennedy finished with 10 points. Myles Prosser and Chandler Culp each finished with 8 points, Antonio Hardy had 7 points, Shamari Williams, 6; Tabari Moore; 5; and Ke’Trael Lytle, 2.
Earlier in the week, against Spartanburg Christian, the Cougars expanded the lead in the second half to win by eight.
A low-scoring first quarter ended with York clinging to a 9-7 lead.
Jones scored consecutive baskets to start the second quarter, expanding the Cougars’ lead to 13-8. Consecutive baskets by Kennedy and Shandon Cobb built York’s lead to 21-13.
The Cougars held an eight-point cushion until the final seconds of the half when a Spartanburg Christian buzzer-beater sliced the lead to five at 25-20.
The home team stayed within striking distance in the second half, but the Cougars were equal to the challenge to win by eight.
“Our kids played hard,” Gossett said. “I was proud of our defensive effort.”
He said the Cougars should benefit from playing Spartanburg Christian.
“They run a lot of stuff on offense,” he said. “We got a good look at the match-up zone we’ll see in the region. I am proud of the kids, really proud of them.”
The Cougars host region foe Fort Mill at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ll just keep working one day at a time,” he said. “We have a good group. “They’ll get after it.”
