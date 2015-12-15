York finishes week with 3 wins

The girls’ basketball team entered this week’s region slate riding the momentum of three wins last week.
“We started the week with a goal that we were gonna close Friday with our third win of the week,” head coach Marilyn Milton said after a closely-contested 59-56 win over Chester.
Before Friday’s win, the team traveled to Spartanburg Christian where they won 52-16. Earlier in the week, the York girls defeated Union County 63-38.
The YCHS girls entertain the Lady Jackets of Fort Mill at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
In the Chester game, freshman guard Ramsey Green scored a game-high 23 points to lead the way, and the YCHS girls avenged an earlier down-to-the-wire loss at Chester.
Green used her speed to score off the penetration dribble as well as break away baskets.
Makala Love scored the game’s first five points and Green added a basket, staking the team to a 7-0 lead to open the game.
After building a 13-7 first-quarter lead, the York contingent stretched the lead to nine in the second quarter.
Akiesha McClure, who made her presence felt with 17 points, contributed to the second quarter surge.
A McClure basket pushed York’s lead to 23-16 late in the quarter.
Green scored the next two baskets, staking the Lady Cougars to a 27-18 advantage at the half.
York expanded its lead to 48-35 at the end of the third quarter, but Chester
began pecking away at the lead and trailed 53-50 with 1:02 left in the game.
Green converted a pair of free throws, pushing the lead to 55-50. Moments later, Chester drilled a three and York’s lead was 57-56.
Makala Love, who finished with 10 points, converted two free throws with 1.6 showing on the scoreboard clock to seal the win.
Rounding out the scoring, Natalee Graham and Heather Pumphrey each scored 3 points, Corri Peeler, 2; and Sara Morris, 1.
“The girls worked hard and had good practices,” Milton said. “We watched film to see some of the things we did wrong and adjustments that we needed to make. They made the adjustments. We worked on trying to force turnovers and things like that.”
Milton was glad to see a different outcome than the narrow loss at Chester.
“We took it down to the wire,” she said. “It was nice for our girls to be able to pull it off. We fell a little short at their place, same type game, same type situation. We were able to capitalize this time.”
She said much time is devoted to free throw shooting at practice.
“We hit our free throws and missed some early,” she said. “We told our girls that it’s no different than what they do every day. We shoot free throws every day. We shoot them after running. You just relax and go to the line, take your time, and shoot the free throw.”
Green and McClure were all smiles after the Friday home win.
“It was a very good win,” said Green. “It makes me and my team realize a lot about ourselves.”
The freshman said she has confidence driving the lane. “I have to thank my teammates,” she said. “They’re the ones that give me the ball.”
Green said she takes pride in her defensive style of play.
“I look at that as my strong side,” she said.
McClure said the team was determined to notch a win against Chester. “We worked hard in practice and didn’t let this game get away from us,” she said.
McClure often will take the ball to the hoop when opponents least expect it.
“I try to have confidence to drive the lane all the time,” she said. “I look for the opening to take it to the basket. “My teammates give me the opening with the passes and all that stuff. Everything I do is for my team.”
