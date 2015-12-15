York partners dedicate Little Free Library

The York school district and Family Trust Federal Credit Union have dedicated a Little Free Library at the York Parenting Partnerships Resource Center.
The Little Free Library project, which has grown in the United States during the past five years, aims to “promote literacy and the love of reading by building free book exchanges worldwide and to build a sense of community as we share skills, creativity and wisdom across generations.”
Penny Sanders, coordinator for parent education and family literacy with the resource center, said the library will include books for both children and adults.
“We want to encourage literacy and reading for everyone,” she said.
Children or adults are welcome to take a book home to read and return it later, she said. Some families may want to keep the book and bring books of their own to contribute, she said.
Family Trust built the library and the Early Learning Partnership of York County provided the books, Sanders said. The resource center is at 37 Pinckney St.
The library is on the playground, where children from the resource center’s five Head Start classes play. Families also use the playground when the center is closed.
“What we are hoping is, we have it on the playground where the Head Start children play every day,” Sanders said. “And the playground gets community use after hours, so it will be accessible for the parents and children.”
The resource center also offers a medical clinic, open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday, GED and English as a second language classes and child development programs for parents.
