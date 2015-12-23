Gallery: York police deliver Christmas cheer to needy families

York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
York County employee Melanie Thomas and police dispatcher Pamela Walker tag presents as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
York County employee Melanie Thomas puts a name tag on a bike as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
Lt Keith Wills places a bag of food along side of a families presents as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
Keith Johnson holds a bag of food his family donated including ham and green beans as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
Colin McCoy proudly wheels his new bike out to the car with his grandpa John Perrine. York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
Lt Dale Edwards comforts a teary eyed Leesa Nance as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
Lt Keith Wills helps carry out a familys gifts as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
York Police Chief Andy Robinson tests out a scooter as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
Rosetta Isom carries Christmas stockings while Lt Rick Thomasson carries gifts as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
York police provided gifts and food to 19 families, including about 40 children.
Lt Dale Edwards gets help from 5 year old Elijah as York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
Lt. Dale Edwards gets help from 5-year-old Elijah as he delivers Christmas gifts and food to needy families through the York Police Department’s annual aid program.
photos by Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Lt Dale Edwards poses for a photo by the tree with Rondrevia Simpson and her children Elijah (5), Amari (1), Zachariah (2) and 3 week old Skylar York police delivered Christmas cheer to needy families with presents and food on Wednesday.
