After 35 years, Fort Mill’s Dr. Crawford passes the torch

1:47 Teddy Bear Clinic held to fix ailing toys, raise money for Fort Mill animal shelter Pause

2:12 9/11 anniversary event hosted by Nation Ford High in Fort Mill

1:45 Veteran receives medals he earned in World War II

0:22 Community Cafe opens downtown

1:57 Olivia Thomas at Jr. Grand Nationals

1:09 S.C. Schools Supt. Molly Spearman speaks to Fort Mill school leaders

2:16 'He chose them': Orphan brought to U.S. by Tega Cay family

1:48 Night of boxing returns to Fort Mill

1:43 Fort Mill family in Kenya on soccer ministry

0:45 They know how to beat the heat